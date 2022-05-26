McDonald's restaurants on the Border are on the lookout for new recruits as many hospitality businesses continue to struggle with a lack of workers coming out of the pandemic.
The fast food giant is hiring at least 50 employees in various casual, part-time and full-time positions, including crew members, baristas and maintenance staff.
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to be promoted to a manager position in the long-term.
Operations supervisor for Border stores Rohan Coelli said jobseekers of all ages were welcome to apply and meet with hiring managers.
"We're looking to onboard as many people as we can," he said.
"Hopefully that will turn into a job for them.
"We truly want to offer an opportunity to the local people."
Candidates with working rights in Australia will be guaranteed a 5-minute job interview.
Those interested can visit any restaurant in Benalla, Corowa, Albury and Wodonga on Saturday between 9am and 6pm.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
