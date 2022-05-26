The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Fast food giant McDonald's begins mass recruitment in Albury-Wodonga

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 26 2022 - 9:31am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MORE RECRUITS: McDonald's is hiring at least 50 new employees at its restaurants in the Albury-Wodonga region. Operations supervisor Rohan Coelli with Emma Martin, Jessica Irwin and Tahlia Moses. Picture: ASH SMITH

McDonald's restaurants on the Border are on the lookout for new recruits as many hospitality businesses continue to struggle with a lack of workers coming out of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.