A father who lost his son in an Albury workplace accident says he is unimpressed by the fine imposed over the incident.
The trainee arborist and father-of-two had been up a tree, which sheared when a branch was cut, and was thrown eight metres to the ground.
Parts of the tree fell on him and he died as a result of blunt force traumatic injury.
Employer Aaron Piergrosse of Border based Curtis Tree Lopping Specialists was on Wednesday fined $60,000 for the incident.
The District Court heard Piergrosse was not only the late man's boss, but also his friend, and had suffered significant mental health issues as a result.
Mr Dixon's wife, Jess, told the court through a victim impact statement her life and the life of her daughters had been "irreparably damaged".
"I hope that with every day the pain of the loss of such a loved and loving man eases slightly," Judge Wendy Strathdee said.
Mr Dixon's father, Wayne, on Thursday said he wasn't happy with the penalty.
"I'm not impressed by the fine, but at the end of the day what do you do?" he said.
"$60,000 against a life.
"No money will change it.
"It can't, it won't bring him back."
Mr Dixon said his son had loved his job, was keen on four-wheel-driving, and was passionate about fishing.
He had grown up in Chiltern and was living in Kiewa with his family at the time of his death.
The late man had been working with two others at the property, using a method to lop branches which were caught with slings.
Mr Dixon expressed concern while removing the last branch that the tree could split.
The court heard Piergrosse hadn't identified the risk of the pencil pine tree snapping.
The court said a different rigging method involving a pulley and lowering rope should have been used.
A non-standard rigging technique was instead used, which put considerable force on the tree when branches dropped.
Piergrosse had been collecting and driving branches to a woodchipper about 70 metres away.
He had completed a job analysis before the work which didn't refer to any assessment of the tree or record any risks or control measures.
"The gravity of the risk was very significant, and included a risk of death, which most unfortunately occurred," Judge Strathdee said.
"In my view, the likelihood of something catastrophic happening was high.
"Mr Dixon was a trainee arborist and did not have the qualifications to undertake tree removal or rigging work without adequate supervision."
Piergrosse has made significant safety changes following the incident, including engaging an industry expert and creating a new system of work.
He has spent about $27,500 to improve safety and the court heard he was remorseful for what had occurred.
Judge Strathdee said the case should direct the industry's attention to the consequences of inattention and the need for greater concentration on the risks of death or serious injury when tree pruning at height.
She said the victim impact statement provided by the late man's wife was powerful and heartbreaking.
"Mrs Dixon has required psychological help, which is understandable, to try and deal with the tragic and sudden loss of her husband and his passing has had a significant negative financial effect on her," she said.
"I send my deepest condolences to Mrs Dixon and her family, for everything that the devastating loss of Mr Dixon has inflicted upon them."
