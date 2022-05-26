The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Arborist fined in court over East Albury tree fall death of Andrew Dixon

By Local News
May 26 2022 - 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGIC LOSS: Wayne Dixon said nothing would bring back his son, Andrew.

A father who lost his son in an Albury workplace accident says he is unimpressed by the fine imposed over the incident.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.