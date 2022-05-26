Scholarships valued at a couple of hundred thousand dollars will be distributed across dozens of Albury-Wodonga campus students this year.
The 49 recipients have been honoured at a special scholarship ceremony held this week to also recognise donors.
Advertisement
The total value of the Albury-Wodonga scholarships is $227,200, part of 401 scholarships with a total value of $2,.539 million awarded across the university.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Charles Sturt Foundation Trust chief executive Sarah Ansell said she was delighted the scholarship presentations could take place to not only recognise the outstanding achievements of students, but also the contribution of valued scholarship donors.
The ceremony, held on Wednesday, was one of five across CSU campuses.
"It's wonderful to be able to hold these ceremonies again as it is a tremendous honour to receive a scholarship and being able to meet and thank the people behind them is a very special occasion," Ms Ansell said.
One of the Border recipients was Jeremy Scott, who was given the AlburyCity Foundation Scholarship.
Mr Scott is a fifth-year bachelor of education (early childhood and primary) student who grew up in the Albury region, where he continues to play an active role in the community.
He is vice-president of the Boomers Football Club and also active in the CSU community as the president of the Albury Campus Education and Business Club.
"The scholarship will have a dramatic effect on the final year of my studies as I attempt to complete 11 weeks of unpaid placement over the next six months," he said.
Mr Scott said scholarships offered more than just financial assistance, as there was the chance to celebrate the hard work and perseverance it took to complete university studies.
"The scholarship will allow me the opportunity to focus on my professional development without having to worry about taking on extra shifts to cover rent and other costs that arise throughout placement," he said.
Mr Scott encouraged other students to apply for any scholarships that might be applicable to their situations or current study and work needs.
First-year bachelor of occupational therapy student Rose Petfield said receiving the Snowy Valleys Council Scholarship would allow her more independence while completing her degree.
"I don't have to rely on those that are close to me for funds that are needed, such as resources for schools, whether that be textbooks or placement equipment," she said.
"I am extremely grateful to receive this scholarship - it has helped me stress less and focus on my studies and not how much money I need to survive."
Advertisement
Scholarships are open to both domestic and international students studying any course at the university.
For more information visit csu.edu.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.