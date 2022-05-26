One of Border's oldest residents marks age 107 with friends, family

One of Albury's oldest residents has celebrated another birthday with 20 friends and family members.
Lucia Fornasiero, who has lived through two world wars, turned 107 on Thursday.
Mrs Fornasiero's loved ones travelled from as far as New Zealand and North Queensland for the celebration.
"It was lovely," her daughter Maria Evans said.
The 107-year-old moved from Italy to Australia in 1938 as a new bride.
Her father died in World War I when she was only two, and she lost contact with many family members in Italy when World War II started soon after she moved to Australia.
Mrs Fornasiero, who has four surviving children, 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, lives in East Albury with her daughter.
"We're good buddies," Ms Evans said.
