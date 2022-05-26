The Border Mail
One of Border's oldest residents marks age 107 with friends, family

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:43am, first published 5:53am
CELEBRATION: Lucia Fornasiero celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday.

One of Albury's oldest residents has celebrated another birthday with 20 friends and family members.

