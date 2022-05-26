Peter Chisnall has become the first person inducted into the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's Hall of Fame in three years.
The 1968 Corowa premiership player will officially be welcomed into the prestigious club at the first post-Covid event on July 30.
The O and M will name its six newcomers over the next two months, plus elevate an existing Hall of Famer to Legend status.
"It's great to be back, we're disappointed we missed a couple of years, but it was a reality of the way life has been, now we're back and we'll be back bigger and better than ever," chairperson Ron Montgomery said proudly.
Chisnall had three stints in the O and M.
He was a teenager when the then Corowa Spiders snapped a 36-year premiership drought in a seven-point thriller against Wodonga in 1968.
The pacy wing then spent two years at North Melbourne and returned to play a leading role in the Kangaroos' first VFL-AFL premiership in 1975, racking up 24 possessions.
He then became Corowa-Rutherglen's inaugural coach in 1979 and also played in the O and M's Country Championship win over Wimmera.
The O and M didn't have a Kangaroos at the time and, after suggesting it, the idea proved enormously popular.
The Roos played in a preliminary final on debut, with a host of emerging youngsters, including future Hall of Famer Dennis Sandral.
Chisnall then rounded out his stint by coaching Yarrawonga in the mid-1990s.
"The first thing is, I'm terribly humbled by it, I've never seen myself in this position," he admitted of his induction.
"I've never been jealous of other people's success, for me, t, e, a, m means a hell of a lot to me, t is for together, e everyone, a achieves and m is for more.
"If you're building a team, not everyone can be a superstar, but everyone can play a part."
Now 73, Chisnall retains a zest for life and is still the charismatic figure the Kangaroos' fans loved almost 50 years ago.
"I'm very keen about being honest with people and I was honest with the way I played," he offered.
"I didn't like cheats, I didn't like someone who would king-hit, I'd go as hard as you want to go, face to face, tackle for tackle, I instructed my players to tackle below the shoulders and above the knees and as hard as you want to.
"I dealt out respect and I'd like to think if you deal out respect, most times you would get it back."
The Hall of Fame quickly developed a strong reputation from 2005, with the event now moving to a Saturday night at the SS&A Club.
