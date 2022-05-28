The Rural Financial Counselling Service NSW has welcomed the state governments commitment to extend free financial planning and support services for primary producers.
The NSW government announced an additional $5 million over the next three years for the counselling service to help the agriculture sector adapt to a volatile climate and improve economic, environmental and social resilience.
RFCS executive officer David Galloway said it was fantastic news.
"It's been a long 12 months while we've waited for the NSW government to review their decision they made 12 months ago to not fund the service, so it's been a fantastic outcome we think for rural small businesses and farmers in rural areas in what is ongoing uncertainty and challenging times," he said.
Mr Galloway said though commodity and land prices had been quite good in recent months, the RFCS would be able to ensure primary producers would be able to create sustainable businesses.
"What we actually do is work with farmers to make sure they're running a viable business and we help them negotiate with their bank and negotiate around their loan arrangements, with an end game to make sure they're successful farmer as opposed to handing out cash and grants," he said.
"So we're really about building the capability and competence of farmers."
Mr Galloway said they types of support needed was different for different parts of the industry, but in the Southern Riverina some farmers were still recovering from the 2019/2020 bushfires.
"Particularly up in the mountains," he said.
"People need to understand that those devastating natural disasters can actually take businesses a long time to recover from."
Mr Galloway said there were also other issues currently such as farmers not being able to access their paddocks to sow crops, because it was too wet.
"Probably one issue that we are seeing with the increase of land prices at the moment, and that we're very wary of, is that particularly in succession planning arrangements we're finding that those increasing land prices are actually causing people to take on more debt than they're potentially able to pay back," he said.
"We encourage people to reach out to an independent support during those time - whether it's the RFCS or an accountant or a solicitor or an agricultural consultant - we'd encourage you to reach out to them to make sure you're getting good advice and support during that time."
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
