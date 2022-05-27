Police seek man following fire at Albury shopping centre carpark

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a fire last month.
Emergency services were called to the West End Plaza carpark in April.
Police have released a security camera image of a person they believe can assist with their investigation.
The man was wearing a red shirt, dark jacket and dark pants at the time of fire.
Call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
