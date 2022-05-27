The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police seek man following fire at Albury shopping centre carpark

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 27 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seek man following fire at Albury shopping centre carpark

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a fire last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.