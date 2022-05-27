Albury police seek help to find two people with warrants out for arrest

Police are seeking help to find two people with warrants out for their arrest.
Reece Lesslie, 29, has an outstanding warrant as is known to frequent Albury-Wodonga and Beechworth.
The 29-year-old has a tattoo on the side of his neck.
Officers are also seeking help to find Samantha Jones, also 29.
She is known to frequent Henty and Albury.
Police did not say what either person was wanted for.
Anyone with information about either Lesslie or Jones can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
