HOUSING advocates have applauded a NSW-Albury Council agreement to deliver more than 500 social housing homes.
NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts yesterday said the deal would deliver 540 new social housing homes and about 700 dwellings for the private market in Albury between now and 2032.
Advertisement
Member for Albury Justin Clancy said the deal included a new 24-unit social housing complex in Alexandra Street, East Albury, with stage one due to go out for competitive tender later this year.
The CEO of housing assistance group Yes Unlimited, Di Glover, said it was a big step in the right direction.
"It is fantastic news, we are thrilled to pieces," Ms Glover said.
"We had a delegation working with Justin (Clancy) to outline the issues about two-and -a-half years ago and had continuing conversations, but I wasn't aware this deal was going on in the background, so we are delighted.
"We're seeing more and more people that wouldn't have been struggling three years ago; the lack of housing recently has just been ridiculous.
IN OTHER NEWS
"In some cases there are people with good incomes working out of their cars, or sleeping on their aunty's couch.
"We know people who are putting in 40, 50 applications for private rental properties but there's just not the housing there.
"The cost of living has risen, so this is very welcome - many people lucky enough to be paying rent just have nothing left to pay for basics."
Albury mayor Kylie King said the city had been suffering from a housing crisis for too long and welcomed the end of "sad times".
"For too long it's been a perfect storm for a lot of sad times," she said. "It's clear we are living in a housing crisis, people are struggling to find a place to rent, they are leaving our city which really makes me very sad that we are in this crisis."
Albury Council CEO Frank Zaknich said the plan was to get 1200 homes built by 2032.
"The agreement allows both master planning of existing housing sites and stock in the Albury local government area and to assist with reconstruction and development of much-needed both social and affordable housing," he said.
Cooperation with the Land and Housing Corporation was an ongoing project.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.