NEW federal Nationals MP Sam Birrell will not say if he will support Barnaby Joyce remaining as the federal leader of his party.
Elected last Saturday to represent Nicholls, which includes Yarrawonga and Cobram, Mr Birrell was tight-lipped on who he would support in a leadership ballot to be held in Canberra on Monday.
Gippsland MP Darren Chester will challenge for the top job and there is speculation current deputy David Littleproud will seek the role.
Asked his view on who should lead the party, Mr Birrell said he was not willing to comment publicly.
"I think it's courteous to the party room to keep counsel to myself on the issue and not put views through the media," Mr Birrell said.
Mr Joyce visited Nicholls on multiple occasions during the election campaign to support Mr Birrell who overcame strong opposition from Independent and Liberal rivals.
"I found him fine," Mr Birrell said when asked about Mr Joyce's contribution.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack, who lost the Nationals leadership to Mr Joyce last year, declined to comment on the vote.
Nationals senators Perin Davey and Bridget McKenzie, who have offices in Deniliquin and Wodonga respectively, did not reply to The Border Mail's messages.
Nationals MP for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy said as a state politician he "hates" interference from the federal sphere so he declined to comment but described Mr Chester as a "fantastic bloke".
His predecessor Bill Sykes also would not say who should be leader but welcomed a ballot.
"It's a healthy situation where there is a policy that all the positions are spilt after each election," Mr Sykes said.
"It's democracy at work and gives people a chance to reflect on what's happened and what they want to happen with the party."
Meanwhile, Mr Birrell said he was "absolutely" committed to seeking funding for a new Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge from the federal Labor government.
"That will be a big focus of mine," he said, noting the recent opening of Echuca-Moama's crossing funded by the federal. NSW and Victorian governments.
