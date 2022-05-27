A Wiradjuri elder and her grandson have performed the Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony at Albury's Reconciliation Week flag raising event on Friday.
The event, held on the Dean Street side of QEII Square, was attended by about 100 people, who came together to recognise the start of National Reconciliation Week, which encourages all Australians to learn about their histories and cultures and explore how Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians can repair and move forward from past injustices.
Guest of honour Wiradjuri elder Aunty Edna Stewart performed the Welcome to Country.
"Our people always used to welcome other people into our country, so it's a tradition that we always used to do, so I'm pleased to be able to continue do that," she said.
Aunty Edna said it was important to her to participate in the ceremony alongside her 15-year-old grandson, Zion Stewart.
"I pass on what I know to Zion and the younger people of today, so it's (our culture) something that I want to keep, so we don't lose it," she said.
The occasion was equally as important for Zion.
"It feels really good to get out and about for your culture and learn it more, especially when your Nan is doing it," he said.
The Year 10 James Fallon High School student used the Reconciliation Week theme, Be Brave, Make Change, to encourage other Aboriginal people to be proud of their identity and culture, especially at special occasions like the flag raising.
"When you do do these kind of things don't be scared to do it, just go with it," he said.
"It's your culture, it's nothing to be ashamed of."
The event also included a dance performance by Koori Kindermanna Preschool and a digeridoo performance by Albury resident and Gunditjmara man Tim Church, before a ceremonial raising of the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags.
Mr Church said the week was about intercultural harmony.
"If we all come together and learn about each other's countries and our ways and learn to appreciate our differences and get along with each other, we'd have a much better place to live in," he said.
"We have to teach our young fellas from an early age to see our skin colours don't mean anything to us, it's the personality of the person and learning to get along (without judgement)."
Mr Church encouraged Aboriginal residents on the Border to be brave.
"It means that it doesn't matter who you are, you learn to speak up and be proud about yourself and be brave," he said.
"A lot of our mob get embarrassed or shamed when talking about it (their culture) and a lot of people expect that we know all of our culture when it's not like that unfortunately.
"It's about being brave to speak up and say this is who I am, I know who I am, I know where I come from."
