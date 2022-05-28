Building the ability to self-advocate is an important part of helping a person with disability in gaining independence and confidence.
That is the reason a Border disability service is looking for more staff to help those living with disability connect and gain more skills.
Regional Disability Advocacy Service peer coordinator Kirby Widgett said the success of the Wagga workshops led the service to expand by conducting the same groups in Albury-Wodonga.
She has been seeking out facilitators to lead peer support groups.
"We try make it interactive," she said. "We did a lot on human rights with a human rights bingo ... so it's not boring."
Teaching self-advocacy means helping volunteers to know themselves, what they need, and how to meet their needs.
There are three advocates in Albury, Wodonga and Benalla, with the advocate in Wodonga also working in the Deniliquin branch.
Groups run once a month in Albury, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Benalla, Deniliquin, Wagga, Griffith, Leeton, Temora and Young (online).
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
