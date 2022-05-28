Fans of former NRL player, professional boxer, turned author and mental health advocate Joe Williams will have the chance to meet him at Albury LibraryMuseum on Friday.
Williams, a Wiradjuri/Wolgalu man raised in Wagga, has spent most of his life battling with suicidal ideation and bipolar disorder.
Williams was one of the speakers at Albury's 2017 Winter Solstice.
During his next visit to the Border, Williams will share his journey to living a life free of addiction.
His organisation, The Enemy Within, helps people who struggle with mental illness. Williams offers workshops about dealing with adversity, resilience, addiction, emotional wellbeing and healing trauma in schools, communities, sporting clubs, correctional services and workplaces.
He was Wagga's Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his work in community mental health and suicide prevention, and a finalist in the National Indigenous Human Rights Awards.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
