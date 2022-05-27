Perfect conditions expected for the opening of crayfish season

G'day, fishos. Looks like the weather's going to be a bit scratchy over the next few days, which will be ideal for those spiny Murray River Crays.
The season opens on June 1, which is Wednesday, and should be a belter, particularly with a little more water in the river at the moment, making navigation much easier.
Hopefully, we'll have a report or two on how they're going next week.
Dartmouth (93.65 per cent): is going well. Plenty of smaller fish, with a few around the one kilogram mark or just over to keep it interesting.
Flatlining is as successful as anything else at the moment; you don't have to get super deep, although lead lining is also pulling a few.
Streams: have been great but predicted rain could spoil the last couple of weeks of the season if there's enough of it. Here's hoping it just holds back a bit.
Hume Dam (91.1 per cent): was sensational for many earlier in the week but we haven't had any reports over the last couple of days.
Good numbers of reddies, with many now full of eggs, were reported from the Bowna end of the dam and I'm sure there would have been plenty caught in other areas too.
Yabbs and worms seem to be working just as well as plastics and vibes/blades etc. and trollers are also going well ... once you find them.
There're still quite a few fish getting about with that fungus on them, and just a reminder, recommendations are that you don't eat them. Not that I'd think about it, once you've seen it you just wouldn't go there!
The Murray below Hume: got up to nearly 7000 meg during the week, had dropped to 6000 meg for a day or so and is expected to drop to 5000 and hang at that for a little bit. As I mentioned at the top of the column, that'll make navigation pretty cosy and we'll be able to get to some great craying areas we normally struggle to get near at this time of year.
The trout below the wall have also appreciated the extra water, with a few reasonable fish caught over the past week or so.
The cod are enjoying it too, with quite a few reports of some great fish right through the system to Mulwala on a variety of lures, surface, and hard bodies, with Cod Crackers and Woggoleye's being the standouts.
Mulwala (19 per cent): has rocketed down! It's virtually gone from full to empty in a month when it was supposed to take two. So much for the plan of a slow drawdown!
Fishing was tougher for most last weekend and a little crowded at the Yacht Club boat ramp. In saying that, there were still some great fish caught, with one fisho, who must have broken the code, reportedly landing 19 cod, six over a metre. Most fishos we've spoken to did it reasonably tough though.
Blowering (95.9 per cent): has been reasonably tough going but reports keep trickling through about a cod or two here and there, with some solid fish amongst them.
Talbingo: is still a bit of a hotspot up that way, particularly on the trout scene.
We have had consistent reports of reasonable numbers of quality fish, trolling a variety of Tassies, both on top and on lead line.
Eucumbene River: has been producing some great numbers of ripper trout as they head up to spawn.
The old glow bug/ nymph technique has again been the killer, as it is in our local streams at the right time and in the right place.
Eucumbene Dam (43.4 per cent): has been reasonably hard work though, with the odd, good fish and a few smaller ones about.
Jindabyne (95.8 per cent): on the other hand, is going well, with minnow style lures and small divers trolled both flatlining and on lead line producing some quality fish.
Hope you can get about a bit and dodge those raindrops!
