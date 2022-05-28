If a clash against the top side in the league wasn't tough enough for the Murray Bushrangers, try playing without your coach.
The Bushrangers won't have head coach Mark Brown and assistant Leon Higgins on deck when they take on Gippsland Power at Norm Minns Oval on Sunday, with both ruled out by COVID-19.
Talent manager Mick Wilson was confident the playing group would adjust.
"They (Gippsland Power) smashed us in the first round. I don't think we played anywhere near our potential that day and the coaches were pretty disappointed," he said.
"Most of the players who played that day are playing this weekend and they're looking forward to making amends.
"We're close to full strength besides Ollie Hollands, Jedd Longmire and Tom Gorman, who aren't playing because of private school football.
"It's probably the last chance we'll have close to a full list available with the national matches coming up over the next six weeks. We're more impacted than other teams with Allies representatives and Vic Country."
The selected team is as follows: B: Max Byrne, Josh Tweedale, Foster Gardiner; HB: Tyler Norton, Ryan Eyers, Max Clohesy; C: Caleb Mitchell, Noah Bradshaw, Thomas Cappellari; HF: Ashtyn Atkinson, Fletcher Hart, Darcy Wilson; F: Joeve Cooper, Brayden George, Ewan Mackinlay; R: Toby Murray, Coby James, Nicholas Quigg; INT: Caleb Clemson, Connor O'Sullivan, Matteo Allen, Zander Nash, Mitchell Way; EMG: Harrison Hewitt, Charlie Di Stefano, Sebastian Sproule.
Meanwhile, Zarlie Goldsworthy was awarded the Daisy Pearce Medal last night as the best and fairest player for the Bushrangers girls in season 2022.
Goldsworthy polled votes in all 10 matches to finish on 19, five clear of Keeley Skepper on 14.
Mindy Quade was recognised as leading goal kicker, Kristy Whitehead won the coaches award, Bella Browne was Most Promising, Destiny Dodd was the standout under-16s player, while Olivia Ciccolini won the Brian Hill Award as best club person.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
