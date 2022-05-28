Wodonga worker sacked over vaccine refusal fails to overturn decision

A Wodonga government worker who chose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost his unfair dismissal case.
Stephen Brunec had been employed by the Department of Justice and Community Safety for 12 years.
His job was terminated on January 20 on the grounds he was unable to meet the requirements of his position.
He appealed the decision to the Fair Work Commission.
"The applicant had refused to provide the respondent with proof that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19," the commission heard.
Mr Brunec, a case worker, had been employed from February 2010 and was working from the department's Wodonga offices.
A direction was made by the chief health officer that all public sector workers needed to receive their first vaccine dose by October 15 last year.
Mr Brunec continued to work for the government agency beyond that date and noted he had minimal contact with clients.
He had worked from home for much of the pandemic and said he disputed the vaccination policy and safety of the vaccine.
"Given the coercion, threat, and fear of being terminated I will reluctantly submit to the experimental jab," Mr Brunec said in an email.
"I will do so under duress and only for the purpose of preserving my employment and ongoing employability.
"I do not want the experimental jab and nor do I consent to it in any way."
A department worker sent Brunec an email on Christmas Eve, stating the department understood he wasn't vaccinated and a termination would be considered.
The termination came into effect the following month.
Brunec appealed his dismissal to the Fair Work Commission but was unsuccessful.
He argued a flexible work arrangement should have been granted, but agreed he needed to attend the Wodonga workplace and callouts at times.
The department refused to allow Brunec to work from home indefinitely, which commission member Tanya Cirkovic said wasn't unreasonable.
"(Mr Brunec) was of course within his rights to decline to be vaccinated or provide the (department) with evidence that he had a valid medical exemption," she said.
"He did neither.
"For these reasons, the (department) had a sound, defensible and well-founded reason to terminate (his) employment."
