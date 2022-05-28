The Ovens and Murray Football League's dream season continued with the equal third-biggest win over Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
The visitors trailed early, but powered past their fiercest rival, 18.11 (119) to 9.10 (64) at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.
The league's biggest wins were 78 and 57 points respectively in 1971 and 2001.
"To get where we did, with that score, we didn't have a passenger," delighted first-year coach Damian Sexton revealed.
The O and M's skill level, led by best on ground Joe Richards and power forward Leigh Williams, was too much for the outclassed GV.
It was the first meeting between the teams since 2017, when the O and M won by seven points.
The O and M's representative effort mirrors the club action.
With the past two years either abandoned (2020) or severely curtailed (2021) by Covid, the league has bounced back in style on the back of hunger for community football and a stack of high profile recruits, such as Yarrawonga's Williams.
While Wangaratta is the standout, only a handful of goals appear to separate teams two (Yarrawonga) through eight (Wodonga).
Representative football will now take a back seat to round eight on Saturday with a top three clash between away side Yarrawonga and Albury, while Corowa-Rutherglen (home) and Wodonga face a season-defining clash.
But with the AFL Victoria Country Championships abandoned in late 2019, the O and M-GV looks like carrying years of interleague history.
"We're just waiting on clarity from AFL Victoria on whether we have to organise our own games, but we'd certainly be keen to play them again next year," O and M general manager Craig Millar suggested.
The O and M also won the under 18s.
