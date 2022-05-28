The Ovens and Murray Football League overcame a slow start to kick-start the day in style with an 18-point win over Goulburn Valley in the under 18s.
Peter Johnston Medal winner Josh Mathey kicked three goals as the youngsters scored a 14.9 (93) to 11.9 (75) win at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
"We got out-pressured early and they jumped us, we turned it around in the second quarter and had the one really good quarter in the third where we just moved the ball a lot better," coach Tom McGrath offered.
"We made some changes, Isaac McGrath to full-forward, changed he and Josh Mathey down there one out, we had three big forwards so we pushed them all up.
"We got more run through the middle by putting our quicker blokes in there."
It certainly worked as the visitors went to half-time a goal down before producing a six-goal to one quarter to racking up a match-defining 29-point lead.
Midfielder Mathey showed why he claimed Wodonga's senior best and fairest award last season.
"Obviously it's really special (to win the medal named in honour of a league stalwart), I was an emergency for the (rep) seniors, so to come back was fun and good to play with some of my mates, who I haven't played with for so long," he suggested.
Xavier Laverty also kicked three goals, while McGrath, Fraser Holland-Dean and Phoenix Gothard booted two apiece.
Mathey and McGrath were dynamic, while Gothard and Oscar Lyons also featured.
