Ovens and Murray Football League defeats Goulburn Valley in under 18s

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 29 2022 - 12:52am, first published May 28 2022 - 11:56pm
The O and M under 18s trailed at the first two changes, before setting up the win with a blistering third term, kicking six goals to one against Goulburn Valley.

The Ovens and Murray Football League overcame a slow start to kick-start the day in style with an 18-point win over Goulburn Valley in the under 18s.

Sports Journalist

