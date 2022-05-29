A cold front sweeping through this week should have everyone reaching for their winter jumpers.
Monday's temperature is tipped by the Bureau of Meteorology to reach just 12 degrees, making it the coldest day so far this year.
Advertisement
Along with the cold up to 25 millimitres of rain could fall, in showers and possible thunderstorms - two days before winter begins.
IN OTHER NEWS
Similar conditions are forecast for the remainder of the week, with maximum temperatures of between 11 and 14 degrees
The timing couldn't be better for Falls Creek snow lovers - falls on Tuesday could be as low as 700 metres.
Some wild weather will also strike, with very strong wind gusts to accompany the snow, resulting in blizzards on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.