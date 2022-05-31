Porridge season: Some people are year-round porridge eaters, but I think the season officially starts now. Porridge-eating is a winter sport. We are down an oven top at the moment. Our season is off to a slow start because none of us fancies standing outside stirring porridge on the portable camp oven! But you go ahead. We'll catch up!

Streaming services: Guilt-free streaming season has arrived. Call me old-fashioned, but I can't binge TV if the sun is shining. Bingeing is for rainy days and dark nights. I'm looking forward to Bridgerton Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 4. (How great is the soundtrack in the latter series?).

Half-baked: We're year-round bakers, but we really hit our stride in winter. I have a new recipe for tangelo cake if anyone wants to try it. I modified a mandarin cake recipe because I didn't have mandarins or enough flour but I did have tangelos and almond meal.

Red, red wine. We're so lucky to have Rutherglen, King Valley and the High Country in our patch. Hello sangiovese, tempranillo and pinot noir!

Live shows: Check out the line-up coming to Albury Entertainment Centre, The Cube Wodonga, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre and HotHouse Theatre as well as the clubs and pubs. With venues playing catch-up-post-COVID-19, the variety and quality of shows are excellent.