SAVING a seat is a fraught business.
Growing up, you could never really rely on your siblings to keep your position on the couch, front and centre, while you ducked away to the toilet, however briefly.
On your return you were often sitting way to the left of the TV screen, more than likely on the floor. Bearing in mind, screens were not nearly as big as they are now! Postage stamps, in comparison, to the envelope-sized, wall-mounted models of today.
It can always be worse.
Once in the early 2000s, I was late for a grand final party and watched the whole match on the floor of an L-shaped loungeroom; I was sitting in the foot of the L while the TV was at the top end of the L. Never mind! My team didn't even make it though it would be hard to confirm that without actually sighting the match!!
Post-COVID-19, seating at public events is always booked weeks in advance.
Even where it was previously first-in, best-dressed, now seats are reserved.
Occasionally, however, there are some events where the seat changeover is fast and furious because of the nature of them.
I'm thinking eisteddfods here; you may have someone you want to see in multiple sections or only one.
There are no reservations and seat etiquette comes back into play. Sometimes you score the best seats with easy access and lots of legroom, other times you have to climb over 20 people to find a spare seat. That's the luck of the draw.
At the weekend I saw a group vacate their "box seats" - leaving their coats and possessions draped over them - for four categories of a dance eisteddfod.
Other people - including some elderly - filed past in between acts, drawn to the empty seats with easy access only to find out they were "reserved".
If it was the 1980s, those patrons would have been shifted way to the left of the stage, preferably on the floor!
