Beware of the tipping points when it comes to climate change | Living Lightly

Think of a glass of water being pushed, a centimetre at a time, along a table. For a while, all that happens is that the glass moves horizontally and slowly along the table. However, there comes an immovable physical point (the edge of the table) when the glass suddenly falls down many centimetres and smashes to the floor. You can honestly say, "but I only moved it another centimetre". Once the tipping point is passed, it is impossible to return the situation to how it was only one centimetre before.