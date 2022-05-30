Park users and tenant clubs based at various sporting grounds across Indigo Shire will soon get to have a say on new development plans, with council announcing funding to upgrade and extend existing sports and recreational facilities.
About $700,000 from the Victorian government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund, coupled with the council's contribution, will deliver more than $1 million for upgrades to local facilities, some of which are about 70 years old.
Barkly Park committee of management chairman Brian Curran said the first step was to take in community contributions towards a master plan.
He said an overhaul would cost "several million dollars".
"The building's extremely old, it was built in probably the 1950s," he said.
"Hopefully, we'll be able achieve our goals in the long run."
With backing from the Rutherglen Football Netball Club, the committee plans to include female-only facilities for the women's football team.
Council will begin initiating the master plans for several outdoor spaces and parks, with funding of $30,000 in addition to its own contribution of $40,000.
The plans will prepare for the future development of the Allans Flat water hole, Rutherglen's Barkly Park, Coulston Park in Tangambalanga and the Yackandandah Sports Park.
Various committees will undergo the same process to seek community input for individual projects.
Rutherglen youngsters will benefit from the latest funding round, with a major redevelopment of the existing skate park, valued at more than $274,000.
The state government will contribute $181,443 towards the project and council will tip in $93,470.
The upgraded skate park will triple the size of the existing facility.
A number of new features will be added to make it more user friendly.
Mayor Bernard Gaffney said the facility upgrades would have wide-ranging benefits.
"We've worked closely with the organising committees, and in the case of the skate park, with Rutherglen young people, to submit strong funding applications," he said. "We are thrilled they have been successful."
The Barnawartha Recreation Reserve project will get almost $492,000 for two new multi-purpose hard courts for netball and tennis.
The project will also include new LED lighting, two player shelters, a four-tiered spectator seating stand, new fencing, improved storm water drainage, footpaths and site remediation.
The master plans will be discussed at the next Indigo Shire council meeting.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
