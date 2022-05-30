THE luxurious black truffle is back in season in our own neck of the woods.
Native to western Europe, black truffles are now cultivated as a horticultural crop in Australia, New Zealand, the US and South America.
Advertisement
North East-based operator Alpine Truffles has been producing truffles in the Alpine Valley since 2018.
The first truffle producer in Australia, Tasmanian Truffles (formerly known as Truffles Australis) got the ball rolling on truffle production more than 20 years ago while Western Australia was not far behind.
Wodonga fine dining restaurant Miss Amelie will demystify the black truffle with a degustation dinner next month.
Miss Amelie owner David Kapay said the event would showcase produce from Alpine Truffles, Tasmanian Truffles and West Australian suppliers.
"Fresh truffles are for special occasions," he said.
"Not many people have them and not many restaurants use fresh truffles because of the price point.
"Without giving too much away on the degustation, every dish we prepare will have fresh truffles, right down to the dessert using the magical ingredient.
"There will be some interesting flavour combinations."
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
Kapay said restaurants were picking up again now after a tumultuous time for the industry owing to the global pandemic restrictions and border closures.
Having severed ties with Miss Amelie Gourmet at Easter, Kapay now looked forward to focusing on the restaurant and his family.
"I really enjoy the interaction with the restaurant customers who appreciate what we do," Kapay said.
"This is where my heart truly lies."
The six-course Truffle Degustation at Miss Amelie runs on Friday, June 17, from 6pm.
Bookings are essential.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.