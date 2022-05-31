Students at St John's Lutheran primary school, Jindera are literally taking their lessons out of the classroom and into the "real world".
It may be a small school but there has been no shortage of big ideas from the creative Year 5/6 teams helping design new "agile" learning spaces as part of a major makeover at the school.
Senior students have partnered with the building project management team, which is in the second stage of implementing a three-stage masterplan to revamp classrooms and play spaces.
Connecting outdoor and indoor learning environments is central to the plan.
Students have embraced the project as part of their Project Based Learning (PBL), driven by the question: 'How can we create a space in our school community that enhances a sense of belonging?'
The young people took their job so seriously they consulted with renowned architect and education specialist Fiona Young, who is credited with designing some of the world's most innovative schools.
Year 6 students agreed the input from Ms Young was instrumental in helping shape their ideas - from what materials to use in different spaces to thinking more energetically about sustainability, solar energy and water usage.
Lucy Wilson said she gained a better understanding of how people learn in different spaces and observed the experience helped the whole group strengthen their teamwork skills.
Olivia White "loved" learning about the elements of design and colour and the merits of open areas versus smaller learning booths.
For Jonas Piltz, there was a great sense of satisfaction in learning to collaborate to build a bigger, better model while Ella McGrath appreciated some on-the-ground landscaping tips from Jonas's dad along the way.
The take-home message for Alice Cossor was that a sense of belonging does not come from how a school looks "but how the place makes you feel".
Those sentiments are music to the ears of principal Brad Moss, who said linking student learning to tangible outcomes was one of the core elements of contemporary learning at St John's.
"The power of PBL is projects are from the 'real world'," Mr Moss explained.
"Teachers partner with students who work in small groups; our educators frame a leading question that inspires student curiosity - educators then work with intent to make learning real, meaningful and relevant."
It's part of a shift from just content delivery to a focus on building capabilities in students - innovation, creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, adaptibility and empathy.
All skills vital in navigating the ever-changing world we live in, according to Mr Moss.
The most rewarding aspect of involving students in the masterplan is they will be able to see the fruits of their labour when stage two hits shovel-ready stage next term.
Not surprisingly, the Year 5/6 rooms will be the first to undergo transformation.
"It is so rewarding to see and hear our student voices and for them to know they are having a genuine impact on creating the next stage of our building project but also driving the culture of inclusitivity at St John's," Mr Moss said.
"It will be their lasting legacy."
