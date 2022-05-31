With winter now officially under way, Border residents can expect temperatures to plummet to 2 degrees through the week, with showers predicted for four consecutive days from Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Albury-Wodonga can expect westerly winds up to 30km/h on Wednesday, easing off in the evenings.
Advertisement
But while many locals are bracing for a colder than usual winter, the bureau said it wouldn't be all doom and gloom for those who struggle to find suitable shelter.
And skiers will be delighted to hear that snow has started falling ahead of the season start on June 11.
The bureau said temperatures in the Albury-Wodonga region this month and next were likely to be warmer most nights compared with last year for the same period.
"For the Albury-Wodonga region, there is no strong shift towards warmer or cooler winter days, but nights are very likely to be warmer than average," BOM senior climatologist Catherine Ganter said.
"This means there are likely to be fewer of those chilly nights, but it doesn't mean there won't be any.
"The region is also looking at a wetter three months, and this is likely what is helping to bump up those overnight temperatures a little."
Ms Ganter said there were varying factors in the forecast.
IN OTHER NEWS
"The combination of the weakening La Nina and the likely negative Indian Ocean Dipole means we have two climate influences that are pushing large areas of Australia towards a wetter winter with warmer nights," she said.
A Vail Resorts spokesman said snowstorms have continued at Falls Creek and Hotham delivering 15 centimetres of snow since Monday.
He said a storm had hit both sites 12 days before ski season begins.
"Experts are predicting that this storm could potentially bring over one metre of snow to both resorts before opening day," he said.
He said temperatures were expected to plummet to below zero with tops of 0°C at Hotham and 3°C at Falls Creek for the week.
"This makes it the coldest week of the year so far," he said.
Alpine Shire Council spokesman Nathan Fenton said the Dinner Plain area had recorded 15cm of snow on Monday night and were expecting up to 10cm more from that snow cycle.
Advertisement
"Temperatures were down to -2.6 degrees with an apparent temp of -7.4 degrees," Mr Fenton said. "With the snow season opening this snow fall is good timing to start building a base on our two slopes.
"We're planning to have tobogganing open from the first day of the season, ramping up to skiing and snowboarding from the school holidays."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.