A teenager has been located by police in the northern Riverina region on Sunday evening after she was reported missing.
Following inquiries and an appeal for public assistance by officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District, the 16-year-old girl was located at a home in West Wyalong about 6.30pm on Sunday.
According to police, the teenager was last seen at her home in West Wyalong around 1am on Sunday.
Investigators issued a public appeal for help locating the teenager around 2pm on Sunday, with police and the girl's family holding serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
