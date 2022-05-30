An Albury artist has been named as a finalist in a prestigious art competition that carries the same $100,000 prize money as the Archibald.
Nat Ward's exquisite Chocolate lily buds on Nail Can hill is among 30 finalists (from more than 500 entrants) in The Hadley Art Prize, considered Australia's premier landscape art award.
Advertisement
Ward, who will rub shoulders with fellow finalist Ken Done at the "very posh" awards night at Hobart on July 22, said she was stunned to be included in the prize.
"When I entered I thought I would have no hope as I'm nowhere near the calibre of those top-end artists," she said.
Her painting is one of a series she is producing for a Melbourne exhibition to be called Wattles and Wildflowers.
Ward revealed she put a lot of detail into this particular painting - "I fiddled a lot with small brushes".
"I was pretty taken with the wattles last year - they were spectacular on the river and at Nail Can," she explained.
The Hadley's Art Prize, Hobart provides one of the world's richest prizes for landscape art with the winning entry receiving $100 000 and an exhibition of finalists work to be displayed at the iconic hotel after which the prize is named.
Hadley's Orient Hotel has a long history with art, starting with art-loving landlords in the late 1800s.
The art prize contributes to the art community, celebrates excellence in contemporary landscape art, promotes cultural tourism in Tasmania, and restores art to the historic walls of Hadley's Orient Hotel through a landscape prize like Howard Hadley won in 1895.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.