The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury artist Nat Ward named as a finalist in The Hadley Art Prize

By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NAILED IT: Nat Ward says the wattles on on Nail Can Hill and at the river were spectacular last year.

An Albury artist has been named as a finalist in a prestigious art competition that carries the same $100,000 prize money as the Archibald.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.