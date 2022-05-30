Another Wodonga worker fails in vaccine unfair dismissal appeal

Another Wodonga worker has had his unfair dismissal case knocked back after choosing not to get vaccinated.
Nigel Stock had worked at concrete business Rocla in Wodonga since 2006 and was dismissed in December.
He had been a production welder and labourer at the McGeochs Road factory in Bandiana and appealed his dismissal to the Fair Work Commission a short time after being fired.
Workers were required by the government to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by October 15 last year, unless they held an exemption.
Mr Stock had a meeting on December 20 and was asked if he was willing to get a vaccine, and said he wasn't.
"At that point, it appears Mr Stock was notified his employment was terminated," deputy commissioner Richard Clancy said.
A termination letter noted he had failed to follow a lawful direction and was no longer able to meet the requirements of his role.
Mr Stock argued the directions and order were illegal, or did not apply to his employment.
It had been mentioned to him several times that his job could be terminated if he didn't receive the vaccine.
His boss said he would give him "one final chance" to be vaccinated, but Mr Stock declined.
He was an otherwise good worker.
Mr Clancy said the business would have been open to large fines if it continued to employ Mr Stock in breach of the direction.
"There is no dispute that Mr Stock was unvaccinated at the time of his dismissal and had indicated he would continue to decline vaccination," he said.
"Mr Stock did not provide vaccination information disclosing he was either fully vaccinated or an excepted person.
"There was no mandatory requirement for Mr Stock to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and nor has there ever been.
"Mr Stock was within his rights to decline to become vaccinated.
"However, this choice of Mr Stock had the inevitable consequence of rendering him unable to perform his job."
Previous cases found it was implied in employment contracts that workers would obey the lawful and reasonable directions of employers.
Mr Clancy found the sacking was not harsh, unjust or unreasonable.
