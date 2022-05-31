The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Coles Mann Central employee Lyn Edwards retires after 48 years

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG FAREWELL: Long-time Coles employee Lyn Edwards celebrated retirement with colleagues and friends at the Mann Central store after 48 years with the supermarket giant. Picture: MARK JESSER

A short time after Christmas in 1974,15-year-old Lyn Edwards made a split-second decision that would determine her work future for 48 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.