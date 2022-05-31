A short time after Christmas in 1974,15-year-old Lyn Edwards made a split-second decision that would determine her work future for 48 years.
She had left school for three weeks, and was lining up for job interviews with her parents at Albury's three supermarket giants at the time - CES, Woolies and the old Super Kmart.
Advertisement
While her parents stayed in the interview line for Woolies, she went to seek out an interview in the Coles line.
Little did she know she would end up staying for almost five decades after scoring her first job behind the cash register " being a bit of an everything girl".
I had to use about 10 fingers to put in a price.- Lyn Edwards
Yesterday her colleagues at Coles Mann Central threw a party to celebrate her retirement. Ms Edwards said it was the friendships built over the many years she cherished.
"Just seeing them every day, I'm going to miss that," she said.
Ms Edwards started with Coles on January 4, 1975 at the City Walk store. She worked at the old High Street Coles before it closed, and then moved to Coles at Mann Central.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Over the course of her five decades, she has worked in just about every department.
Ms Edwards said a lot had changed since her early days with the company.
"There were no computers, so it was all behind-the-counter jobs," she said. "With the register, I had to use about 10 fingers to put in a price."
Ms Edwards said celebrating special events were standout memories.
"We've had a lot of dress up days, which I've really enjoyed for special things like Daffodil Day and Red Nose Day," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.