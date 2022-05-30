The Border Mail

Mr Perfect a support group specifically for men to tackle the stigma around men's mental health

SE
By Sophie Else
May 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Host Steve Caldwell (far right) will be wearing his "Mr Perfect" shirt on Sunday so newcomers will know they're in the right place.

A new Border support group is taking the initiative on addressing men's mental health needs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.