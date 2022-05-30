A new Border support group is taking the initiative on addressing men's mental health needs.
Sydney man Terry Cornick created Mr Perfect to support men in an informal setting through a barbecue and chinwag.
"Men come along for a chat and share and in the process create a great support network," Mr Cornick said.
Wodonga's Steve Caldwell said he felt there was a lack of support in the region for men.
Mr Caldwell said the day, held on the first Sunday of each month, was about making friends and a having "bellyful of food".
"People have lost that social connection, so I thought bugger it I'll create my own group."
The free barbecue will start at Willow Park in Wodonga at 10.30am.
Details: mrperfect.org.au.
