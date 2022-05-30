Lockhart youngster Emily McPherson is impressing coach Jemima Norbury in her first season at the club, with the 15-year-old finding her feet in the goal circle.
McPherson teamed up with fellow Demon Oliva Lang in goals on the weekend, helping the home side to a six goal win against Billabong Crows.
"Em's growing in confidence week to week and I think just having that experience of senior netball seems to be really bringing her along nicely," Norbury said.
"She has all the talent in the world, it's just about getting a bit of experience under her belt and she's becoming more confident.
"We always know it's going to be a tough match-up when we come up against the Crows.
"We knew we would have to have a good start and that was something that we really focused on."
Lockhart currently sits in fifth position on the Hume A-grade ladder following six wins and two losses.
But with the competition close this season, Norbury admits rank isn't necessarily an accurate indicator.
"It's so close and you can't really judge anything going into any game," she said.
"We've had tight contests every week and there have been a few upsets already this season.
"I don't think you can write any team off which is really nice."
The Demons now await a round nine clash against Henty, with the Swampies coming off the back of a loss to ladder leaders Osborne.
Following the Tigers, the Bulldogs, Crows, Spiders, Demons and Lions make up the current top six.
