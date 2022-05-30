AUSTRALIAN supergroup ARC (Antipodean Rock Collective) are bringing the sounds of The Beatles to Albury on Tuesday night.
As they did with Abbey Road Live, the band will walk the tightrope to faithfully bring another Beatles creation to life on stage - Let It Be from start to finish - followed by a second set playing a selection of favourites spanning the breadth of The Beatles' catalogue.
Let It Be Live runs at Albury Entertainment Centre from 7.30pm.
Mainly recorded in 1969 before Abbey Road, Let It Be was released on May 8, 1970, days before the release film of the same name and almost a month after the band split-up. Tracks include Get Back, The Long and Winding Road, Across the Universe and Let It Be.
The show was originally scheduled to run in Albury last July.
