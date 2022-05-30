ALBURY Council is upbeat about attracting more businesses to its Nexus industrial estate after the NSW government on Monday committed to water and power upgrades.
Deputy Premier and Regional Development Minister Paul Toole said $2.5 million would be spent on the utilities work to "future-proof the region's business investment appeal".
Albury Council deputy chief executive Tracey Squire said the funding would allow the city to have blocks at the Ettamogah site which can be better tailored to the energy needs of an enterprise.
"It is all about making sure there's capacity in those utility supply networks to be able to capitalise on whatever investment opportunity comes along," Ms Squire said.
"As individual tenants come into the precinct they'll all have different requirements, sometimes they're very easy to meet, but if they're a large-scale manufacturing facility that requires, for example huge amounts of energy, that then takes that supply out of the network and therefore it's not available to somebody else, so t's a balancing act."
Ms Squire said the improvements would make Nexus more competitive with industrial estates in capital cities and other regional centres.
It is expected it will be two years before water and power work is complete, with the council to discuss what may be possible with utilities companies.
Albury MP Justin Clancy, representing the government at Monday's announcement of the funding, said the upgrades would bolster the economy over the long term and in turn allow investment in community assets such as social housing.
"I welcome the further opportunity for all manufacturers but I think the really exciting story is to see the growth of the circular economy," Mr Clancy said citing recyclers in e-waste and PET plastic who recently opened at Nexus.
Albury mayor Kylie King said she was excited about Nexus with "investors picking up the phone, talking to our economic development team and asking all the right questions".
Ms Squire hopes more new investors will be revealed in the next three months.
"We're having some very good conversations with a range of people at the moment and there are some exciting opportunities there," she said.
Meanwhile, Mr Clancy announced that Corowa business D&M Recycling is now sorting cans and bottles with automated equipment as part of the government's 10-cent refund scheme.
It had previously had manual sorting, with the machinery now allowing quicker processing of containers for those dropping them off at the hub.
D&M owner Danielle O'Toole said the move would make the business more efficient with less travel.
