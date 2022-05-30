The Border Mail
NSW government provides Albury Council with $2.5 million to boost water and power at its industrial estate

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 30 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:54am
Powering up: Albury mayor Kylie King and Liberal MP Justin Clancy with brochures spruiking the Nexus estate which will benefit from utility works. Picture: MARK JESSER

ALBURY Council is upbeat about attracting more businesses to its Nexus industrial estate after the NSW government on Monday committed to water and power upgrades.

