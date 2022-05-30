WODONGA Council has chosen a new chief executive for the city, but it is unclear when the successful candidate will be made public.
Councillors, excluding Danny Lowe who is on leave, met on Monday morning to make their selection behind closed doors in a formal meeting.
After around a minute of preliminaries, they went in camera and spent less than 15 minutes in discussions before emerging with a decision made but no public revelation.
The councillors are replacing Mark Dixon who departed as chief executive at the end of last year after having been appointed in 2019.
Meanwhile, former councillor Kat Bennett, who resigned in March and later cited poor working conditions for her decision has expanded further in a post on professional networking website LinkedIn.
She wrote that "attempting to work in a toxic environment where people turn a blind eye to relentlessly disruptive, sabotaging and bullying behaviour, should not be part of the job".
Ms Bennett said male colleagues had told her to "toughen up" but she believes "that dismissive and weak response masks an unsafe working environment and someone who is not equipped to be a leader, and I know the senior ministers and personnel I have been talking with wholeheartedly agree".
The former deputy mayor wrote that the federal election results this month showed "time is up" for "those elected reps acting poorly, and those either covering it up, or turning a blind eye".
