The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Decision made on new Wodonga Council chief executive; former deputy mayor airs more opinions about 'toxic' environs

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 30 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left waiting: Wodonga is still a city without a council chief executive in place, although councillors have chosen their preferred candidate.

WODONGA Council has chosen a new chief executive for the city, but it is unclear when the successful candidate will be made public.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.