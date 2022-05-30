The Border Mail
Car crashes into building on Dean Street, emergency services on scene

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:00am
DAMAGE: The vehicle inside the clothing retailer on Monday. Pictures: MARK JESSER

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash where a vehicle has gone into a Dean Street building.

