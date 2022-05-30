Car crashes into building on Dean Street, emergency services on scene

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash where a vehicle has gone into a Dean Street building.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were notified of the incident about 2pm on Monday.
A car crashed into the RB Sellers building in wet conditions.
Emergency services remain at the site between Townsend and Kiewa Streets.
Part of Dean Street has been closed.
A Mazda remains inside the property.
The vehicle has knocked over clothing stands inside the retailer.
The incident has caused extensive damage at the building.
The vehicle also appears to have been damaged.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said an older woman appeared to have been driving.
She removed herself from the vehicle and did not have any injuries.
Emergency workers are expected to remain on the scene for some time.
