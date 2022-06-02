'Highest calibre' of home in East Albury

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Rich with texture, contemporary lines and luxurious finishes, this solid-brick residence is perched high on Wirraway Street and has been seamlessly reconstructed and renovated.
With a desirable blend of designer style with a functional and spacious floor plan, this stunning residence offers low-maintenance living of the highest calibre.
Accented by concrete suspended slabs with tiles throughout, high ceilings and bathed in streams of natural sunlight and warmth, its faultless interiors are matched by a private easy-care setting, with a wonderful position taking in the northerly views.
"It's hard to find a fully-renovated large home like this one in Old East Albury," selling agent Jack Stean said.
"This home has a fantastic outlook and a very conventional floor plan providing space but also allowing buyers flexibility with upstairs and downstairs areas. There's also the ability to live on one level if desired."
Sprawling across two spacious levels, this home boasts more than 30-square-metres of living.
The sensational open-plan living and dining oasis has a modern gas-log fireplace. This sense of space is continued throughout the home thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Upstairs offers five bedrooms and the main bathroom plus ensuite and walk-robe to the main bedroom.
Downstairs there is a spacious rumpus room with a freestanding fireplace, study (or sixth bedroom) and third bathroom.
The home is perfectly equipped for entertaining, with the kitchen boasting a large stone-bench, butler's pantry and European appliances.
The kitchen flows to the rear decked terrace, welcoming all-day sun and views over the tranquil garden backdrop.
Outside there's another undercover patio and secure double garage with an oversized garage roller door (which could fit a caravan).
This opulent home is pampered in modern comfort, providing ducted heating and cooling for comfort all year.
Set on a quiet residential street, this compelling residence offers a remarkable lifestyle opportunity.
Boasting easy walking distance to Collings Park, Rita's Cafe and the heart of Central Albury, this home is worth the inspection.
