There isn't much I haven't seen when it comes to "white ants" after working with termites for nearly 13 years.



The worst part of the job is breaking the news to a vendor I've found termites in their house - just after they've accepted an offer from a purchaser.

Week after week I find termites during pre-purchase inspections.



This is normally very distressing for the vendor, so my first job is to calm them down and explain that their world isn't ending.



I take the vendor, purchaser, and agents through what I've found and how we can get rid of them.



Making sure everyone is in the loop is key to ensuring the sale still goes ahead, despite the presence of termites.

Unfortunately, some purchasers hear the words "termites" or "white ants" and run for the hills.



I always say, termites are hardly ever a reason to pull out of a purchase, if you're happy with the treatment process, and you have a plan for repairs. The key is knowing they are there.



No matter how bad a case, termites can be detected early and fixed before the house even goes to market, saving everyone the heartache.

That's where we come in and conduct a full inspection. Our job is to act in our clients' interests, finding any faults or termite activity.



We also look for things that can attract termites to the house like wood-rot, leaks, drainage or ventilation issues, mold, and more.

The typical process is that once you have accepted a purchaser's offer, they will sign a contract "subject to building and pest."



This means they are waiting on the results of an inspection before they go ahead with the purchase.



The contract is not unconditional at this stage.



The purchaser still has some wiggle room to make negotiations.

You've got a fair bit riding on this inspection.



It's not a good time for things to go wrong.



It makes the most sense to bring us in first before your purchaser's inspector highlights any issues that could jeopardise the sale of your property.

If their inspector finds major issues, this prompts a renegotiation of the contract. It also puts you in a position where you're expected to fix any issues found.



You will also need to negotiate whether you will pay for repairs, or if the cost will be deducted from the price of the house

In the worst-case scenario, some purchasers may try to use their own report as a bargaining tool to try and lower the property price.

