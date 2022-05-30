Berrigan Shire Council in partnership with Moira Foodshare will open a new food distribution point for families and individuals seeking food relief.
Mayor Matt Hannan of Berrigan Shire Council said the assistance program was an essential service.
Advertisement
"Many of our residents use this program and now, having a distribution place in Finley, will make it easier to access," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"The volunteers involved work tirelessly to provide food for those less fortunate. We thank you for this."
"This will be the first time the local community has had a distribution centre for food share in the area."
The distribution point at Finley Showgrounds will be open every Thursday from June 9, midday to 1pm.
Cr Hannan said the council had been a financial supporter of the Moira Foodshare program for several years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.