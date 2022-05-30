The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Families to get relief from new food aid outlet at Finley Showgrounds

TH
By Ted Howes
May 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Relief for families: Berrigan Shire Council mayor Matt Hannan.

Berrigan Shire Council in partnership with Moira Foodshare will open a new food distribution point for families and individuals seeking food relief.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.