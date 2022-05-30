Man had stashed home-grown dope in jars to make into 'cancer oil'

An Albury man who grew his own plant because he could no longer afford the cost of medicinal cannabis has been warned to never do so again.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Dean G. Maher on Monday the court accepted the oil he produced from the cannabis leaf was used for pain relief from cancer.
But Ms McLaughlin said that regardless, what he did was illegal.
She told Maher that next time he should try to source legal medicinal cannabis oil from any one of the number of such producers in Melbourne and Sydney.
Maher, 51, of David Street, pleaded guilty to charges of cultivate cannabis and possess a prohibited drug.
Albury Local Court heard that Maher, a plumber, had no criminal history.
While he had just the one plant, which he told police on his arrest that he grew from a single seed planted the year before, he had 102 grams of cannabis leaf.
All of that came from the single plant, which he would water "every few days".
The court was told how police went to Maher's home on April 17 about 2pm after receiving information that he had a cannabis plant growing in his backyard.
When asked about the plant, Maher said it was no longer potted and had now been harvested.
But police found the potted plant, with its root system intact, in the yard.
The plant still had several buds attached, though had been broken halfway up the stem.
Maher took police into a shed and showed them a large glass jar filled with cannabis leaf.
He then went inside his house and returned with a second jar, also filled with leaf.
Maher was placed on a six-month conditional release order, without conviction.
