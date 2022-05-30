Two Wodonga men charged after drug raid, one admits to Snapchat dealing

A Wodonga cocaine dealer arrested in Wodonga on Friday says he lost his job due to COVID-19 and was selling to fund his habit.
Duane Thomson, 47, and Jason Pleming, 21, were taken into custody at a Primrose Way home on Friday morning during a drug warrant.
Investigators seized multiple bags of drugs in the home including cocaine, ice, marijuana, a powder believed to be ketamine and Viagra.
Scales, a Taser, deal bags and $600 in cash were also seized.
Thomson told police he had been using Snapchat to sell drugs for about 18 months.
He would buy half-an-ounce of cocaine for $6000 and resell it for $450 a gram or $1500 for 3.5 grams.
The pair appeared in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday, where Thomson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and other offences.
"By way of explanation, he said he'd lost his job during Covid and he was selling drugs to pay for his habit," prosecutor Les Hare told the court.
He was already on bail for cocaine possession and was placed on a corrections order in court last week for other offences.
Lawyer Sally Wilson said her client, a forklift driver by trade, didn't have priors for drug supply.
She suggested he be placed on a court treatment program and would be a good candidate for a corrections order "if he kicks goals on that".
"If he doesn't, he knows where he will end up," she said.
Magistrate Peter Mithen agreed jail was an option, noting Thomson was "in a fair bit of bother today".
He will return on July 8.
Pleming was remanded in custody to return on Thursday, with the court told he'd been using ice heavily before his arrest.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said police were happy with the result of the search warrant.
"We thank the public for their assistance," he said after the charges were laid.
"We encourage people to continue to contact Crime Stoppers regarding any information they have regarding drug activity.
"It will be acted upon."
