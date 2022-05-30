Drivers diverted after two-truck crash closes Sturt Highway east of Wagga

MOTORISTS travelling on the Sturt Highway have been urged to be careful after a crash involving two trucks late on Monday afternoon.
Live Traffic NSW is reporting that the highway's westbound lane is closed near Borambola South Road following the incident about 4.45pm.
NSW Ambulance said paramedics are assessing three people at the scene to determine the extent of their injuries.
A spokesperson said initial reports indicate one man, believed to be in his late teens, has suffered a suspected leg injury.
Two other men - one in his 20s and one in his 40s - seem to have escaped the crash largely uninjured.
Motorists travelling in both directions are being diverted around the scene via Wokolena Road.
