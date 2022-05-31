Motorists have been encouraged to take extra caution on the roads over the following months, ensuring they are alert in wet and icy conditions as winter weather and shorter days sets in across the Border region.
Victorian Roads and Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll said poor weather and hazardous conditions increased the risk of crashes and some motorists might be unaware of choices they can make to ensure everyone returns home safely at the end of each day.
Advertisement
Heavy rain and fog decrease visibility with drivers, pedestrians and cyclists urged to make sure they can be seen by switching their lights on and only crossing roads at dedicated crossings or in well-lit areas.
IN OTHER NEWS
Every road user, including heavy vehicles, need more space to brake on wet and icy roads - drivers and riders should allow at least four seconds between them and the car in front and adjust their speed to the conditions.
For those planning a trip to the snow, check vehicle tyres, brakes, and lights, drive cautiously, carry and fit chains if needed and to switch on a vehicle's hazard lights when stopped.
If motorists do drive over slippery black ice, they should avoid sudden braking, instead keep the steering wheel as straight as possible and slow down gently by lifting their foot from the accelerator.
Black ice generally forms around dawn and dusk or on sections of the roads that haven't been exposed to direct sunlight after heavy dew or rain. It occurs regularly on some major arterial roads in near-freezing weather conditions and is nearly invisible.
Ice-detection stations, which activate warnings to drivers if black ice is present, are installed on the Great Alpine Road. Motorists can monitor warnings by downloading the VicTraffic app.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.