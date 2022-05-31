OUTLAW folk duo Above The Bit is launching its self-titled debut album at Yackandandah this weekend.
Featuring singer-songwriters Nigel Wearne and Luke Watt, the 12-song collection shines a light on tales of mutiny and civil disobedience in Australian history.
This timely, topical, and relevant release coincides with National Reconciliation Week this week.
Skirting the fringes of blues, country and outlaw folk, Above The Bit channels the fire of Billy Bragg, the poetry and clang of Tom Waits and the spirit of Woody Guthrie.
Harnessing the power of narrative and verse, the project commits to telling little-known stories, while reimagining hard trodden paths in the Australian memory: Aboriginal warriors, women on the goldfields, US military mutinies on Australian soil and the Batavia mutiny.
Above The Bit was due for release in 2020 but was postponed owing to the global pandemic.
Debut single, Walyer, was released early in May.
Above The Bit will be launched at Yackandandah Courthourse on Saturday from 7.30pm.
