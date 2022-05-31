It's hoped a showcase of creative works at Wodonga tomorrow will help build a network of 'movers, shakers, and change-makers' in the North East to turn the region into a startup innovation hub.
Startup Shakeup and Wodonga Innovation Project, two organisations dedicated to supporting innovation in the North East, are hosting a showcase of creators' works from the Tech Workshop series at Hyphen from 5.30pm.
Yackandandah jewellery maker Maria Klingner said she'd learned how to use technology such as a 3D printer or laser cutter during the workshop series at Hyphen.
"These may not be specific to my industry, but I can still tailor it to my industry," she said.
"Now I have to carve everything by hand in wax and it takes days to do that, so now I can set the (3D printer) machine, set the item, have it printed, then I can send that away and have it cast.
"I don't have a spare $15 to $20 thousand dollars to buy this equipment, so to be able to come here and utilise fabulous equipment...it was a gift."
Fellow workshop participant Shannon Dube said she'd made a sign for her husband's business at Kancoona and had the confidence to relaunch her own business through the workshop training.
"It is amazing, I am absolutely blown away by one how easy the skills were to pick up through the teaching," she said.
"I've got four business in our area that are small business and I'm making signs and all kinds of stuff for them now.
"The skills that I've learned here have absolutely been essential, I couldn't do it before because I was so dependent on all the other people doing the technology, but it's brought back that spark and creativity and I feel so confident and happy to get things going."
Startup Shakeup chief executive and Tech Workshop series facilitator Ilena Young said having the new technology publicly available at Hyphen was unique and would inspire creators to start making.
"We're about inspiring people to innovate and one of the things that's been missing in this part of the world so far has been to have a space like this with all the machinery," she said.
"People have ideas but they don't know what to do with them and with this kind of technology people can then start practicing.
"Victoria's one of the leading states now in terms of innovation, but most of that at the moment, 93 per cent, is happening in Melbourne.
"Our whole purpose is to get innovation happening here in the region, so not only do we inspire our own local innovators and we inspire the local kids to start innovating so they stay here and do their innovations and start their businesses here, but they also inspire other people to move here and bring their businesses here."
Wodonga Council's Lou Hawkins said innovation was for everyone, not just huge corporations in major cities.
"COVID's changed the way people view their work life," she said.
"It's changed how much time they want to dedicate to passion projects and new jobs and directions and it's changed some peoples willingness to go to work during traditional hours and in a traditional sense.
"There's a start up boom and if we want to capture that for Wodonga we've got to provide the infrastructure so people have those opportunities here, just as well as they have down in Melbourne or up in Sydney and that's why this space is so important for us."
Ms Hawkins said the showcase was a way to show the community what innovation could look like and what technology was available to create things.
"If you're thinking about starting a business or if you have a business and you're thinking about new ways that you can connect with other people in an innovation space, then come along," she said.
"What we want really, ultimately is to get innovators in contact with other innovators, so we can get incubator environment where people can share their ideas and lean on each other and grow."
People can RSVP for the showcase through the events tab on the Startup Shakeup website.
ABC broadcaster Bronwen O'Shea from Storyup will also host a short Storytelling Masterclass at the showcase, giving attendees an understanding of how to tell stories to sell their business.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
