DAMAGE to the undercarriage of a new VLocity train on the North East line has forced it off the line indefinitely.
V/Line, which operates the train, has linked the blow to a track fault but the Australian Rail Track Corporation, which manages the line, has stated it has found no problems with its equipment.
The VLocity, which was introduced in December after years of waiting for new trains, has been withdrawn from Albury services since late last week and replaced with buses.
V/Line is unable to say when the VLocity will return to the route and declined to specify details of the damage although it is regarded as minor.
"Safety is always our top priority - and crews are working around the clock to rectify a suspected track fault," a V/Line spokesperson said.
"We thank passengers for their patience as coaches replace some services on the line."
The track corporation told The Border Mail no defects with its infrastructure had been found.
"ARTC is aware of minor damage sustained to a V/Line train that has recently utilised our network," a spokesperson said.
"Following notification of this damage, ARTC inspected the track, including points, crossovers, level crossings as well as the dual gauge portions of the network in the Melbourne metropolitan area.
"ARTC also conducted further targeted inspections together with V/Line track engineering personnel on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 May.
"Following these inspections, no issues or causes have been identified with the ARTC network that could have caused this damage at this point in time."
V/Line declined to add to its initial response after being told the ARTC deemed there was no fault.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley was dismayed by the reaction, saying he had been told of the damage.
"Clearly there's an issue and handballing the responsibility is no get out of jail card," Mr Tilley said.
"What I'm hearing is that 'chunks' of metal are being ripped off the wheels."
Mr Tilley then referenced Indi MP Helen Haines and her predecessor Cathy McGowan in flagging his frustration.
"Remember we had some former and current federal members claiming victory last December, complete with a media circus and marching band.
"It wasn't over then and isn't over now, the question is where are our trains, where is the buffet car?
"This has been over promised and under delivered, until these trains are on the line I don't trust anything they say."
A switchover to all North East services being VLocity trains has been forecast to happen in July with two of the outdated N Class train sets having been retired and their future use yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, an equipment fault which affected the signals at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne yesterday morning resulted all V/Line services from across Victoria being halted for a period.
Transport spokeswoman for the Victorian Opposition Steph Ryan said the situation underlined rail system woes.
"Regional Victorians are realistic, we know that problems can come up every now and then, but these kinds of faults are no longer a one-off," she said.
"V/Line is in a shambles after the neglect of Labor Governments that have been in power for 19 of the past 23 years."
