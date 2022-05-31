A free flu jab will be available to residents on both sides of the Border in a month-long blitz from June 1 in a bid to combat this year's expected severe influenza season.
Both NSW and Victorian governments have strongly encouraged people to get their shots.
Cases of flu in the region have increased alarmingly with Albury chemist Amanda Ward, whose Dean Street pharmacy administers jabs, expecting a surge of people lining up as news of the free vaccinations spread.
"We have had 20 people through here today but when more people hear about this, I anticipate up to 100 each day," Ms Ward said.
"Last year the uptake was terrible, hardly any, because of COVID restrictions and other complications, but this year should be very different.
"The severity of this year's flu is expected to be much worse than previous years."
Ms Ward said anyone aged over five could get a free vaccine administered by a qualified person on the spot.
"We just need proof of age and address - then the jab can be done straight away," she said.
Cases in Victoria have increased by more than 30 per cent in the past week; in NSW, Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said there were 1140 cases of respiratory illness notified this week, compared with 766 in the previous week and 150 presentations and admissions to hospitals.
"This is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, such as the elderly and children aged six months to five years.
"If you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immuno-compromised, now is the time to book in.
"We also recommend a COVID-19 winter booster if you are eligible, as both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time."
In Victoria, flu vaccines have been made available to children aged five years and over from their community pharmacy, taking pressure off GPs and keeping children safe and out of hospital this winter.
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said: "This will be the first time in two years that we will face a real flu season - we need all Victorians to roll up their sleeves."
