Victoria, NSW offer free jabs to combat expected severe flu season

By Ted Howes
May 31 2022 - 6:30am
A free flu jab will be available to residents on both sides of the Border in a month-long blitz from June 1 in a bid to combat this year's expected severe influenza season.

