Young couple Gabbie Parker and Jake Mitchell have just bought their first home in Wodonga, but they are not alone when it comes to worrying about how to pay off their loan.
The Reserve Bank lifted the interest rate last month for the first time in more than 11 years to 0.35 per cent.
Advertisement
Miss Parker, 21, and Mr Mitchell, 26, bought their home with the help of the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, which meant they paid a 5 per cent deposit.
They eventually bought a property for $350,000 after putting in five offers.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Charles Sturt University Professor of Economics John Hicks said as interest rates continued to rise, people would find the cost of servicing their loan would increase.
"If they take out a fixed rate mortgage ... there won't be any change, but they might be in for a bit of a shock when it comes to renewing that loan at the end of the fixed term period," he said.
"If they want to take out a new fixed term loan, interest rates could be considerably higher four or five years down the track."
He said the cost of maintaining a home will be higher, which results in mortgage stress - defined as more than 30 per cent of pre-tax income spent on home loan repayments.
"Our broker has actually been really good, and he's organised us a loan in the way that it'll be a variable fixed rate," Miss Parker said. "It also means that he's given us less preapproval, so we have got play room for when that interest rate can go up. We didn't borrow the maximum amount."
Professor Hicks said younger people looking to move into their own home were likely to be most impacted by rising interest rates.
Miss Parker said the "worst possible scenario" was to lose their home, adding it's "scary to think that it could be a massive jump, and could possibly lead to missing a payment".
She said if it weren't for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, it would have taken them a few more years to buy.
The couple had been in talks with the bank for three years, but were told they needed to keep paying more for a deposit.
"Once we got pre-approved, we looked for about two months, and we just kept finding that investors kept cutting underneath us every single time," she said. "It's not an easy market to get into."
Professor Hicks said interest rates were likely to continue to rise.
That had the potential to take a lot of first home buyers by surprise when it came to the payments on their home loans, he said.
"That's probably not something they've budgeted for," he said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.