Aggressive, interfering daughter kicked cop in face during her arrest

A magistrate has expressed her dismay over a young Lavington woman's wild, unprovoked attack on police during which she kicked an officer in the face.
Police were trying to get Tayla Cruickshank into the back of a caged police vehicle when she lashed out as they tried to get her legs inside.
The force of the assault, which has landed her a six-month jail term, was such that it stunned the officer, who had to rush away because of the pain.
While he didn't suffer a serious injury, the officer's experience has resulted in a strong rebuke for Cruickshank from Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
She told Cruickshank her behaviour in aggressively and violently intervening in a police attempt to speak to and possibly arrest her mother was disgraceful.
"You kicked him in the face, in the nose area, rendering him unable to do his job - it's a very serious offence," Ms McLaughlin said.
The court was told that Cruickshank, 23, had an "extensive" criminal history in both NSW and Western Australia.
Ms McLaughlin also drew attention to a sentence assessment report carried out on Cruickshank by NSW Community Corrections.
This report, she said, was "not positive" and there had been limited engagement by Cruickshank with those involved in its preparation.
Cruickshank previously pleaded guilty to three assault police charges, along with two of resisting police.
Police had attended a house in Chenery Street, Glenroy, on March 31 about 1.10am over noise complaints.
After giving a warning, they stayed nearby to check whether the noise resumed.
As they waited, a drunk young woman came swaying along the street towards them, with a "pink alcoholic cruiser" bottle in one hand.
The woman warned minutes earlier also approached.
They were walking the women back to the house when Cruickshank rushed them, becoming aggressive as she yelled in one officer's face.
Police were forced to use capsicum spray to try to subdue Cruickshank.
But as police tried to arrest her, she grabbed one officer around the legs and moments later hit another to the forehead as attempts were made to put her in handcuffs.
Cruickshank will serve her sentence in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
She was also placed on a nine-month community corrections order and convicted and fined $1280.
