A Wodonga resident has welcomed a NSW service for identity theft victims, but says a similar service is needed on the Victorian side of the Border.
The NSW Government has launched ID Support NSW to act as a one-stop-shop for victims of the crime to seek help and securely recover documents and private information.
Brian Reid had his identity stolen a few months ago, but found it difficult to go from agency to agency and suggested a streamlined response service for victims. He is still waiting to get a new driver's licence.
He said a similar service in Victoria would be fantastic if it existed.
"It's a good idea, anything to help people along when they get into a situation like that," he said.
"It did cause me a lot of stress, because you never know if the ugly man is going to pop his head up again, I still don't know how they got all my information."
NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the service was about making the process for people to recover more efficient.
"ID Support NSW takes the pressure away by bringing all the key call points into one location-NSW Police, Transport for NSW, Service NSW, The Office of the Children's Guardian and Births Deaths and Marriages," he said.
"Through the service, people can also access counselling services and even advice on how to protect themselves in the future."
ID Support NSW operates between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Friday via the toll-free number 1800 001 040. For more information on ID Support NSW, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/id-support-nsw
