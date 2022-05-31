Man kicked other crisis resident in face in retaliation for his 'stomping'

A man who launched a savage attack on a fellow crisis accommodation centre resident over his "stomping" through the house has been jailed.
Kenneth Hayden Morgan will remain in Junee jail until his release on parole on October 28, after being handed a nine-month jail term for assault.
The fact that the attack happened in what the victim considered his home where he was "entitled to feel safe" aggravated the seriousness of the crime, magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Morgan, on setting a non-parole period of five months behind bars.
Morgan, 27, appearing via a video link to Junee, pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Ms McLaughlin said such was his crime at the Mate Street, North Albury, home that nothing other than full-time jail was appropriate.
"The facts of this matter make it a very serious example of assault," she said.
Defence lawyer Louise Dart said that while Morgan previously had struggled with an addiction to cannabis and methamphetamine, he was no longer using.
However, she said he continued to suffer from episodes of drug-induced psychosis.
Police told the court Morgan and the victim, 43, had known each other only briefly.
It was about 2am on May 19 when the victim stopped watching television in the lounge room of the home to go outside and have a cigarette under the front verandah.
Morgan followed him outside and "mumbled something", which the victim couldn't remember, before punching him to the face.
"The victim then fell to the ground and the accused continued to punch the victim in the face before proceeding to kick the victim a number of times in the face," police said, causing a nose bleed.
